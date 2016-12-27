Armenian football has great future – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated at the honoring and award ceremony of the ten best athletes of Armenia on December 27.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, at the meeting, which has already become a good tradition, the President of Armenia congratulated all representatives of the sport world on the occasion of New Year and Holy Christmas, wished them good health, new success and achievements in sports and personal life.



Speaking about year 2016, which has been full of sport events and achievements, the President highlighted the 31st Summer Olympic Games as the most significant event in which Armenia was represented decently – after a long interval Armenia has won a gold medal. This, as well as the medals won at the 2016 World and European championships for the adults, young and teen athletes, according to the President is the result of the years-long hard work.



The President assured that the state will continue to increase the resources each year directed to sports sports.



“I am glad that in Armenia each year new sport halls, new sport schools are being opened and, of course, it is very commendable that it is taking place also as a result of the state-private sector cooperation. Opened was, for instance, the entire complex of the Olympic Committee, only two or three years ago gyms of the Yerevan State University were opened - first-rate, large, convenient, in line with all contemporary requirements. The list of new sport facilities and schools goes on and on. When our athletes, our wonderful athletes in different corners of the world, at different sport arenas raise the Armenia tricolor and our anthem is being played, naturally, every Armenian, every citizen of the Republic of Armenia feels immense pride. However, the important thing in my opinion is the fact that they become the symbols, and younger generations, children follow them.



I tell you with confidence that Armenia has become a chess country, because we had Tigran Petrossian. Football in Armenia is developing; it is true that the championship has not been very successful but I am confident that football in Armenia has a great future because present here are the guys from Ararat-73, who once instilled us with pride. I am also sure that Henri Mkhitarian’s yesterday goal filled with pride thousands of young people and children. I think when Arthur Alexanian became a champion in Rio, all Armenian boys were thinking that God willing one day they would be champions too in order to receive such honors and reception.



I once again congratulate you on the occasion of New Year and Holy Christmas. Every success to you all, and peace to our country,” said President Serzh Sargsyan in his congratulatory remarks.