There are no closed roads in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Some highways in Armenia are difficult to pass by December 27, 19.00.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Dilijan turns are difficult to pass.

Black-ice is formed on Vardenyats Pass, Tigranashen turns, Ashtarak-Talin, Alagyaz-Artik, Ashtarak-Aparan, Arteni-Tlik, Sotk-Karvachar, Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Stepanavan-Alaverdi, Kapan-Goris-"Zanger", Saravan-"Zanger", Berd-Tchambarak, Dilijan-Ijevan, as well as on the roadways of Kotayk and Shirak Provinces.

According to the information received from the Department of CMC of the Republic of North Ossetia MES of RF Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of cars in case of using tire chains.