Russia to do its best to ensure unremitting process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russia will do everything in its powers not to allow Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process to halt, “Armenpress” reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova announced in a meeting with reporters.

“The Russian Federation is involved in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country. Everything will be done within our powers so that the settlement process is not halted but the contrary, we will do everything to intensify it. As refers to the concrete timetable of meetings, we will provide information whenever we have relevant information”, Zakharova said.