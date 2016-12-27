Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

NKR President holds meeting with Deputy Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan on December 27 held a meeting with Deputy Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, press service of the NKR Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

Issues related to the further deepening and expansion of inter-parliamentary ties between the two Armenian Republics were discussed.

Deputy Speaker of the NKR Parliament Vahram Balayan and other officials took part in the meeting. 



