NKR President holds meeting with Deputy Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan on December 27 held a meeting with Deputy Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, press service of the NKR Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

Issues related to the further deepening and expansion of inter-parliamentary ties between the two Armenian Republics were discussed.

Deputy Speaker of the NKR Parliament Vahram Balayan and other officials took part in the meeting.