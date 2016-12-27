CBA cuts refinancing rate by 0.25%, sets it 6.25%

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. On December 27 the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia made a decision to cut the refinancing rate by 0.25% setting it 6.25%, the press service of the Bank told “Armenpress”.

1.0% inflation has been registered in November 2016 compared to the 0.6% deflation of the same period of 2015. The 12-month deflation comprised 0.6%.

Nevertheless, according to the CBA estimations, the deflationary environment will still be maintained in the upcoming months.

A slow pace of global economic growth was maintained in the external sector, and inflationary trends were registered in international commodity markets. Nevertheless, the CBA Board estimates that inflationary effects from the external sector are not likely in the upcoming months.

The CBA Board notes that the economic activity rates continue to slow down, which are mainly linked with the supply factors, such as the slow pace of the growth of agricultural sector, and the promoting monetary and fiscal policies which were carried out in 2015-2016 are mainly contributing to restoring the domestic demand.

Nevertheless, certain deflationary risks outlined by the third quarter program of the monetary policy are becoming more tangible, including the decline in inflation expectations and the expected decrease in electricity tariff in February.

In these circumstances, the CBA Board finds it reasonable to continue easing the monetary conditions.

The Board states that the carried out monetary policy created sufficient incentives to overcome the deflation environment in 2017 and fulfill the inflation goal in the forecast horizon.

The CBA is committed in its major goal to ensure the stability of prices and, if necessary, will adequately respond by ensuring the implementation of the inflation target in the medium-term.