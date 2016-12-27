President urges kids to study well at Presidential holiday reception

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Presidential Palace was full of children’s joy and laughter today.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan hosted children of soldiers, police officers, national security service officers, officials of the defense ministry, families of several NGOs including from Nagorno Karabakh.

The President chatted with the kids and posed for photos. He congratulated the children and wished 2017 to be the best year.

“We wish you to be always happy, joyful and healthy in the New Year, I want you to have successes in the educational field. And if you learn a lesson every day, dear children, I am convinced that many of you will return to this building not only on the occasion of the Christmas Tree, but also to receive prizes for winning the “Kangaroo”, “Meghu” [Armenian language contests] and others”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

The President urged the children to study well.