Armenia’s President and First Lady host kids at Presidential Palace on occasion of New Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan on December 27 hosted children and grandchildren of the families of servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces, soldiers fallen or who became disabled at the Karabakh war, as well as during the April four-day war, the workers of “Yerkrapah” Volunteer Union, the Police and the National Security Service, members of a number of NGOs cooperating with the Defense Ministry, including also children from the Nagorno Karabakh Republic at the Presidential Palace on the occasion of New Year and Christmas, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

President Sargsyan congratulated the participants of the ceremony and addressed good luck to all children on the occasion of upcoming holidays.

“Dear children,

I and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of New Year, we wish the upcoming 2017 to be the best year for you compared to the previous years. We wish you always be happy, healthy in the new year, I wish you achieve success in the field of education in the new year. Dear children, if you study every day, I am confident, many of you later will come this building here not only on the occasion of New Year, but also to receive prizes for winning in the “Kangaroo”, “Meghu” ["Bee"] contests.

Dear children, I have a request to you: I want that on January 1, early in the morning, when you wake up, please express gratitude to your parents on behalf of me for growing you up as a good citizen, congratulate them on the occasion of New Year and promise that you will study very good since it is the most important, the best thing for children. You must both study good and work well, and do at best what your teachers and parents say”, the President said.