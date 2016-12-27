Minister Minasyan weighs in on Amulsar mine issue, recommends shifting to legal level

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A positive conclusion has been given to the operations of the Amulsar mine in accordance to the law, Artsvik Minasyan, minister of nature protection of Armenia, told a year-end press conference, stressing the issue ought to be viewed on a legal level.

“I, as a man guided by the Constitution, will move exclusively within the law. If there’s another approach, legal grounds to revise the conclusion, then we are willing to discuss. However, on the other hand, we can’t talk about the same topic over and over again without the corresponding revised package of legal grounds, because as a result of this we are also harming those initiatives which are linked with nature protection programs”, he said.

Minasyan urged to move everything to the legal level. The minister also mentioned that it is necessary to shift from overuse of natural resources and environmental pollution to the creation of ecologically clean jobs – providing real stable economic growth.