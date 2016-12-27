Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Heavy fog along Artashavan-Ashtarak highway


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies says as of 15:00, December 27, a heavy fog is present along the Artashavan-Ashtarak highway, visibility – 10 meters, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Drivers are urged to travel along the abovementioned highway only in case of strict necessity.



