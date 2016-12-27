Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Vehicle import procedures to remain unchanged next year


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Several media outlets reported citing Russian news agencies that the import procedures of vehicles to Armenia will be changed from January 1, 2017. In this regard, the state revenue committee notifies that the changes and limitations mentioned in the publications will come into force only from the year of 2020, the state revenue committee told ARMENPRESS.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration