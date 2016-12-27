EAEU Customs Code has no alternative, it will come into force – Dmitry Peskov

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union has no alternative, it will come into force despite Kyrgyzstan’s objections, Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

Commenting on the situation over the refusal of Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev to sign the draft Customs Code during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session, Peskov said the Kyrgyz side has certain objections that are mainly linked with phytosanitary control.

"This is an absolutely normal operating situation. The Code is economically viable, it has no alternatives and no doubt sooner or later it will come into force in the interest of future integration processes," Peskov saying as quoted by TASS.

Peskov said each member state of the EAEU takes care about its interests. “The harmonization of interests of all countries is a difficult work, which will continue at the Governments level according to the agreement reached between the heads of states”, Peskov said.