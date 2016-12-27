Berd-Chambarak highway difficult to pass
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress”, on December 27, as of 14:30, Berd-Chambarak highway is difficult to pass due to strong wind.
Clear ice is formed on the roads of Artik, Aparan and the Vardenyats Pass.
Clearing operations are underway.
State and interstate roads are open in Armenia.
