Healthcare Minister considers successful the installation of E-health system

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Healthcare Minister Levon Altunyan considers successful the installation of E-health system in the healthcare sector, reports “Armenpress”.

During a final press conference of this year, the Minister told reporters that information of the workers of 470 medical centers has been imported to E-health system aimed at providing program powers and creating medical personnel register.

“This system allows to control the process of treatment and also has learning function”, the Minister said, adding that the installation of the system will enable to receive similar treatment in all medical centers of Armenia.

“The “Scientific Center of Drug and Medical Technology” of the Healthcare Ministry has been integrated into E-health system which ensures the online update of the list of drugs registered in Armenia in the system”, the Minister said.





