14 movies nominated for “Anahit” Armenian Film Academy awards

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The “Anahit” national film awards will be held on December 28 and will be aired the following day.

Organizers of the event held a press briefing on December 27 on the upcoming award ceremony.

“The nominated films will be selected through an open voting, that is the names of the voters will be filled in the ballots. My very strict critic Michael Stamboltsyan is very surprised that there are so many good movies in Armenia. The Film Academy gives these movies the chance to be recognizes”, Chairman of the Armenian national film academy Harutyun Khachatryan said.

Aneta Yerznkyan, member of the Academy’s Board, says there is film industry in Armenia, variety of movies, quantity and quality, and possibility of choice.

Davit Muradyan, member of the Academy’s Board, highlights several circumstances regarding the awards. “It brings all films to a general spotlight. New names are being known. The new generation, with its worldview, is able to impact the future film industry, topics and issues”, Muradyan said, adding that “Anahit” has a format accepted in the entire world, the purpose of which is the film development tendency, formation of taste.

General Secretary of the National Film Academy Raffi Movsisyan stresses the Academy has 35 members, who took part in the voting. “We received 45 bids, which were presented in the 4 main categories: “Best feature film”, “Best short film”, “Best Live Action film” and “Best Documentary”. 11 categories are planned and 14 movies remain after the first voting.

Mher Mkrtchyan’s “Life and Struggle” is nominated in 8 different categories.

Several of the nominated movies include – “Good morning” by Anna Arevshatyan, “Silence of the Master” by Vigen Chaldranyan, “Last wish” by Armen Khachatryan, “Deadlock” by Harutyun Khachatryan and “From the village of Mush” by Armine Harutyunyan.

The Anahit Film Awards was founded in 2011 by the National Film Academy of Armenia.