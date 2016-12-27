Russian FM calls on new US administration to jointly settle Syrian and Ukrainian crises

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russia expects to establish constructive dialogue with the new US administration and jointly move forward over the settlement of the Syrian and Ukrainian crises, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Interfax, reports “Armenpress”.

“We expect that it will be possible to establish pragmatic dialogue. First of all it is necessary to restart the inter-agency contact which is completely suspended in practice”, he said.

The Russian FM said in case of US being ready for the constructive mutual cooperation, Moscow and Washington are able not only to move forward on solving bilateral issues, but also they can jointly have their input in overcoming the global and regional key issues, including the settlement of the Syrian and Ukrainian crises.

“At the moment, perhaps, it is early to speak about how the work will be carried out with the Republican team on concrete issues. In any case, we need to wait for the US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony”, Lavrov said, adding that conclusions on prospects can be drawn when official contacts will be established with the new US administration.