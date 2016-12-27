Dictatorial tendencies will continue in Turkey next year – Expert on Turkish studies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Next year the dictatorial tendencies will continue in Turkey, Expert on Turkish studies Levon Hovsepyan told a press conference in “Armenpress”, summarizing the Turkish events.

He said next year Turkey will not refrain from terror attacks.

“The past year was very difficult for Turkey in terms of terrorist acts. The terror attacks with their scale were unprecedented for the last years”, he said.

The expert said in 2017 the Kurdish issue will deepen in Turkey. The Turkish leadership will carry out large-scale operations against Kurds in the country.

As for Turkey’s foreign policy processes, the expert stated that the past year was marked by the failure of relations with the EU. Moreover, the relations with the US became tense to some extent, the existing distrust further deepened.

“The year for Turkey was marked by the normalization of relations with Russia. In this context certain emphasis changed in terms of foreign policy. Of course, I don’t think that Turkey has changed its foreign policy direction towards Russia and Asia. I think Turkey is still deciding and has certain expectations from the Western partners”, Levon Hovsepyan said.