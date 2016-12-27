Nature Protection Ministry’s all programs carried out on time

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. During the reporting period, the works of the Ministry of Nature Protection were directed towards ensuring the Government’s 2016 activity and the implementation of priority issues and measures on the natural protection sector proposed by strategically important programs approved by the Government, Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan said at a press conference, reports “Armenpress”.

“I have been appointed Minister of Nature Protection in September, 2016, in other words, 9 months later since the beginning of the year. Considering this, I want to state that all the programs proposed by the Government in the nature protection sector have been implemented. I want to thank for that to the former Minister Aramayis Grigoryan who made efforts to make the year’s program come into force. Overall, 6 events were planned, and all were implemented”, the Minister said.