Methamphetamine smuggler arrested in Zvartnots airport, Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The internal security and anti-smuggling department and double customs control department of the State Revenue Committee have discovered 100 grams of methamphetamine type narcotics in the luggage of Vladimir Hovsepyan, a passenger of the Yerevan-Moscow flight on December 22 in Armenia’s Zvartnots airport. The smuggler used a bottle of vodka to hide the narcotics. Law enforcement officers confiscated and sent the narcotics for expertise.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Investigative Department of the State Revenue Committee. Hovsepyan has been arrested and remanded in custody. Investigation continues, the State Revenue Committee told ARMENPRESS.

At the same time, the State Revenue Committee continues vigilant supervision to discover tax frauds during holidays. Three cases of illegal business activities have been discovered.