Armenia’s Diaspora Ministry declares 2017 as Karabakh year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Diaspora declared 2017 as the year of Karabakh. Minister Hranush Hakobyan said all programs of the upcoming year will be directed towards the solution of the Karabakh issue.

“During 2016 we have carried out 22 programs. Our activities and projects were mainly related with global, regional and internal challenges. The regional developments were not beneficial for us. We can state that during the April aggression the Diaspora became united. The entire Diaspora stood together with Karabakh, they issued statements everywhere, organized rallies. The Ministry was working with more than 100 communities, combined its work with the NKR Government and the Defense Ministry. There were no community that didn’t provide its moral and material assistance to the NKR”, Hranush Hakobyan said.

The Minister said in 2016 “What are you doing for Karabakh”? large-scale movement was launched, and schools, community structures of 25 European countries joined it.

“It was widely spread in the Diaspora. That’s why we have consulted with a number of Diaspora structures and decided to dedicate the upcoming year to Karabakh. We must all understand that the NKR’s power, the settlement of the issue is the strengthening of Karabakh’s economy, education, science and defense”, she said.