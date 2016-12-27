“With each day, Olympic medal becomes more & more valuable for me” - Arthur Alexanyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 2016 will go down in the history of sports of Armenia as a unique year – 20 years later Armenia once again has an Olympic Gold medalist. Armenia’s wrestler Arthur Alexanyan conquered Olympic Gold in the 31st Summer Olympic Games. Alexanyan has a sense of humor typical for a local of Gyumri, at the same time he is laconic.

ARMENPRESS had an interview with Alexanyan about his achievements and successes.

- Arthur, please sum up 2016. What was the year like for you?

- The year was wonderful for me. I was able to achieve one of the most important titles an athlete can have: I conquered Olympic Gold. It is wonderful when one is able to become Olympic Champion, especially when Armenia didn’t have an Olympic Champion for 20 years.

- The Olympic Games are already history, how did you memorize the Olympic Gold day?

- I remember that day almost every day, which is very important for me. With each day, I differently understand and imagine as to how I succeeded in conquering the Olympic Gold. This medal becomes more and more valuable for me with each day.

- You have already conquered all Championship titles: World, European and Olympic. Are you going to continue your trainings with the same excitement?

- Of course. I have reached the sports pinnacle, I have won all possible tournaments, but I have the same desire, the same aspiration of becoming Champion of Europe, World Champion and why not two time Olympic Champion.

- And what would you wish your countrymen on New Year and Christmas?

- I wish a peaceful year to my countrymen, and joyful childhood to the kids. I wish health and happiness to our people in 2017.

Interview by Varvara Hayrapetyan