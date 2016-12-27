Ministry of Labor & Social Affairs officials arrested for suspected bribery scheme

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia arrested two officials of the Labor and Social Affairs ministry on the suspicion of bribery. The arrested officials are – head of the medical-social expertise agency and head of the department of the same agency.

According to initial information, a corruption scheme has been formed and initiated in the agency for a long period of time, under which the officials received bribes and transferred them to their superiors.

Specifically, members of several regional committees of the medical-social expertise, demanded bribes from citizens for classification of handicap group the latter. Afterwards, the chairmen of the commissions would distribute the money among members of the commission, and a part of the money would regularly be given to the head of the agency for “permission”.

Upon searching the office of the head of the agency, law enforcement agencies discovered 2.547.000 drams and 600 USD which had been collected and received from the chairmen. The large portion of the sum was enveloped.

At least 9 regional chairmen, and 2 Yerevan chairmen of the medical-social expertise agency have been involved in the corruption scheme, as well as the head of the department.

A criminal case has been initiated on bribery.

Investigation continues.

Notice – Suspect is innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.