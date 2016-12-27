Turkey bans media coverage of investigation of Russian Ambassador’s assassination

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Turkey banned the media coverage of the investigation of the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Anadolu reports.

According to the decision of Ankara’s court, the coverage of the assassination will be banned until the investigation is completed. The decision was made due to “the necessity on ensuring the national security and keeping public order”.

Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov was gunned down at a cultural event in Ankara on December 19. His killer, a 22-year-old riot police officer, was killed by security forces in the aftermath of the assassination.