43 Christian education schools established in Tavush, Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Diocese of Tavush, 43 Christian education schools were established during 2016 within the framework of the “1 community 1 school” program, with approximately 2100 school children, Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan, Primate of the Tavush Diocese said, expressing gratitude to all organizations and individuals who supported the process.

“Praise our Lord, who helped us to summarize this year in such a gifted way. Beginning December 21, we celebrated with festivities the year with children in each regional center (Noyemberyan, Dilijan, Berd-Noyemberyan) and nearby communities, during which we gave children’s bibles to the kids, along with other presents, in order for their spiritual education to be more complete. Today, 2100 students of the Tavush Diocese have their Bibles. By the Will of God, we must reach everyone….” The Bishop said.

Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan officially assumed the leadership of the Diocese of Tavush in September 7, 2015, and ever since the regions of Tavush, namely the bordering regions, are under his unconditional attention.

On New Year’s Eve, the Diocese organizes visits to border military posts, blessing the soldiers who are defending the borders of the Fatherland.