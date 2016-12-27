Armenia’s delegation led by Parliament’s Deputy Speaker departs for NKR

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, including also MPs Vahram Mkrtchyan and Karen Botoyan, paid a working visit to the Nagorno Karabakh Republic on December 27-28, press service of the Parliament told “Armenpress”.

Meetings are expected with NKR President Bako Sahakyan, NKR Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan.

Armenia’s delegation will also visited the frontline.