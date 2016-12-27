Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Turkey’s PM holds phone conversation with his Russian counterpart


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim held a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, reports Anadolu.

The Turkish PM extended condolences over the Russian plane crash. He expressed readiness to jointly fight against terrorism. 



