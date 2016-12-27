Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

NKR President takes part in New Year solemn event organized by "Base Metals” company


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic on December 26 participated in the traditional New Year solemn event organized by the "Base Metals" company staff, press service of the NKR Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

The NKR President congratulated the workers of the company wishing them new achievements in work and personal life.



