US President-elect Trump says his victory already contributes to world’s economic growth

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. US President-elect Donald Trump says his victory in elections has already contributed to the world’s economic growth where there was “no hope”, reports RIA Novosti.

“The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!”, Trump twitted.

Trump’s inauguration ceremony will be held on January 20.