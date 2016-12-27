US President-elect Trump says his victory already contributes to world’s economic growth
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. US President-elect Donald Trump says his victory in elections has already contributed to the world’s economic growth where there was “no hope”, reports RIA Novosti.
“The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!”, Trump twitted.
Trump’s inauguration ceremony will be held on January 20.
