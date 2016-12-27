Newsmaker of the year: Armenpress wraps up 2016 media spotlight events

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 2016 was full with numerous events. Breaking stories and developments were documented which were in the spotlight of news agencies – headlines. The core of these developments and events were newsmakers – people – who reported the most anticipated information of the given period. ARMENPRESS presents the newsmakers of the year.

Since the year began with border incidents, Davit Babayan – spokesman of the Nagorno Karabakh President was the newsmaker in demand from that period. The Nagorno Karabakh authorities were reporting updated information every day on border incidents, and Davit Babayan was commenting on the provocative actions of Azerbaijan, the response or silence of international structures.

The situation escalated in April. The Armenian society witnessed the four-day war. Azerbaijan, grossly violating the ceasefire regime in the first days of April, unleashed a premeditated large-scale aggression against Nagorno Karabakh, with the use of Air Force, heavy artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tanks. This attack was accompanied by flagrant violations of international humanitarian rights. During those days, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian defense minister joined Davit Babayan as an in-demand newsmaker. Hovhannisyan was working on several fronts: news agencies, social, political sector, social media. Not a single Azerbaijani disinformation remained unanswered. Artsrun Hovhannisyan was debunking the Azerbaijani disinformation with facts. The losses of the Armenian side were heavy during the war. In those days, many people were following Hovhannisyan on Facebook, where he was reporting the losses regularly.

The month of April stood out with abundance of events. On April 24, within the framework of the commemorative events of the Armenian Genocide anniversary, the “Aurora” Prize awards were held, which was attended by Hollywood star George Clooney. The Award ceremony and George Clooney’s visit to Armenia were under the spotlight of both Armenian and international media. The “Aurora” Prize was awarded on behalf of the Armenian Genocide survivors. The winners of the Prize were people who are helping others devotedly and selflessly. This annual Award has been created to once again draw the mankind’s attention to the disasters and crimes which are happening around the world and to encourage the efforts of those heroes, who are saving lives.

Another important headline in Armenian and global international news agencies was the visit of Pope Francis to Armenia. The visit began on June 24. The official welcoming ceremony was held in Armenia’s Zvartnots airport, after which the Pope departed to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin. A welcoming ceremony was held in the Mother Cathedral. Afterwards, the Pope had a meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan in the Presidential Palace, followed by a meeting with Armenian officials and representatives of the society and the diplomatic corps. In the morning of June 25, Pope Francis visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum. Afterwards the Pope departed for Gyumri, accompanied by Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, where the Pope delivered a holy mass in the Vardanants Square. In the evening of the same day, an ecumenical ceremony and peace prayer was delivered in the Republic Square of Yerevan. Catholicos Garegin II and Pope Francis also delivered a prayer in the Khor Virap Monastery.

Gagik Surenyan, deputy head of the meteorological center of “Hydromet” service of the emergency situations ministry is a demanded newsmaker in almost all seasons of the year, specifically due to the weather conditions during the summer and winter. In spring of 2016, as well as in the beginning of summer, heavy precipitations were recorded in the country; the temperature was very high in the second half of the summer, while in the first winter month it was extremely low. During these periods, a significant part of the population follows Gagik Surenyan on Facebook and his reported information in expectance of weather improvements.

The situation escalated with the ambush of a police precinct in Yerevan. On July 17, gunmen stormed the police patrol regiment precinct and took several police officers hostage. In that period, Ashot Aharonyan, head of the PR and press department of the Police, and the staff of the Press Service of the Police were the demanded newsmaker among media outlets. Hourly updated information, regular press briefings, active work in social media. 14 days into the hostage crisis, the gunmen laid down their weapons and surrendered to authorities.

July stood out with an important event, which was under the spotlight of football fans until year-end. Captain of the Armenian national football team, midfielder of Borussia Dortmund Henrikh Mkhitaryan was signed by Manchester United. The process of his transfer and the following developments remained demanded. Rumors were circulating in terms of the cost of the signing, his first goal etc.

The appointment of the new Prime Minister was also no less interesting and to some extent anticipated. On September 13, Karen Karapetyan was appointed Prime Minister of Armenia by President Serzh Sargsyan, becoming the 14th PM of Armenia. The President voiced his expectations from the new PM : lead the big wave of changes in the country, break the stereotypes, give new flexibility to the economy. President Sargsyan expressed confidence that Karapetyan will succeed in becoming the unique symbol of changes in Armenia. After the appointment, the Prime Minister launched active changes and substitutions in the administration system, new ministers were appointed, the new Government program was released – with new emphasis. The society will assess the activities of Karen Karapetyan and his Cabinet next year only. The Prime Minister remains a top newsmaker among the media.

Anna Gziryan