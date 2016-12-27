Archaeologists discover humanoid-like pillars in Nagorno Karabakh excavation site

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Excavations in the territory of Nor Karmiravan village in NKR’s Martakert region have recorded interesting facts.

Nzhdeh Yeranyan, deputy scientific director of the “State Service for historic environment protection” SNCO told ARMENPRESS studies were carried out in two main excavation sites: in the vicinity of the pillars and a little north from them, near the canal which was built in 2000s. “While researching the external material, we suddenly discovered a jug on the bottom of the canal. 18 various vessels were also discovered, which date back to 7-9 centuries B.C., along with several beards”, he said.

The archaeologist mentioned the excavations allow them to assume that this area had been actively populated in the beginning of the 1st century B.C. Therefore large-scale excavations are necessary, which would enable to re-create the history and culture of that period.

Yeranyan also mentioned the humanoid-like pillars which were discovered by one of the locals. Afterwards excavations were launched. “Excavations, which lasted around two weeks, they were exploratory excavations, which were aimed at determining whether or not those pillars are located in their initial installation sites. As a result we can say they indeed are located in their environment. But in order to make final conclusions it is necessary to continue excavations in the future”, he said.

Three dozen similar humanoid-like pillars are known currently in Nagorno Karabakh. The latest discoveries however, were moved from their initial locations. Therefore the research and excavations of the Nor Karmiravan pillars will give answers to several important questions.

“The study of these pillars is important for both Nagorno Karabakh, Caucasus and the history and culture of the 1st century BC of the entire Western Asia”, he said.