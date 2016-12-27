Azerbaijani forces fire 60mm mortar at direction of Hadrut

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told “Armenpress” the Azerbaijani forces made over 70 ceasefire violations from various caliber small arms at almost all directions of the line of contact.

The Ministry issued an announcement which says:

“Overnight December 26-27 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime over 70 times by firing nearly 850 shots from various caliber small arms at almost all directions of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. The Azerbaijani forces fired also 60mm mortar (1 shell) at the southern (Hadrut) direction.

The Defense Army forces responded to the Azerbaijani provocative actions only in case of strict necessity and confidently conducted their military duties”.



