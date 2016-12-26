Mkhitaryan’s beautiful goal reinforces Manchester’s victory

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Hosting “Sunderland” in the 18th round of the Premier League, “Manchester United” won 3-1. Mkhitaryan, who was entered the stadium at the end of the match, scored the third goal.

Blind Dali and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the first two goals. Currently Manchester has 33 points and ranks 6th standings.