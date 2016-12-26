President Sargsyan participates in CSTO Collective Security Council session

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Following the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session on December 26 in the northern capital of Russia, St. Petersburg, CSTO Collective Security Council session took place attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and his counterparts from Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kirgizstan counterparts.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the Heads of the Member States of the Organization touched upon the current regional and international challenges, the ongoing activities of the Organization and future plans.

Due to the absence of the President of Belarus it was impossible to vote and the issue of appointment of a new General-Secretary has been delayed until the next session of the Council, April 2017.