Armenian Premier wishes journalists to start activities in 2017 with optimism

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A festive reception was held at the Government of Armenia for mass media representatives on the occasion of the coming New Year and Christmas.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Head of the Executive, Karen Karapetyan, congratulated the mass media representatives on the New Year and Christmas, wishing them warmth, peace and love in their families. “I hope you will have an opportunity to gather with your relatives, members of your families and friends during the New Year and exchange with wishes and I wish those wishes to come to reality.

I wish all of you to return to daily activities after the New Year festive days with optimism towards tomorrow to carry out you functions and mission in a vigorous manner. I do not hide, we expect from you criticism, advice and suggestions, but we want them very much to be constructive, applicable, tangible and professional”, Karen Karapetyan said, asking the journalists to avoid cases of personal insult.

The Premier bestowed a number of mass media representatives with souvenirs and thank-you letters for regularly covering the activities of the Government of Armenia.