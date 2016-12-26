Launching FTA talks with a number of countries approved by EAEU

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Presidents of Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kirgizstan have approved the proposal to launch FTA talks with Iran, Egypt, India and Singapore, “Armenpress” reports Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan told the reporters.

“The Presidents of the 4 states approved the proposal that we need to launch FTA talks with Iran, Egypt, India and Singapore. This means that an intensive procedure will kick off with these states already on the level of the Eurasian Economic Commission to prepare the agreement”, EEC Board Chairman said.