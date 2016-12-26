Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

A number of Moscow-Yerevan flights delayed


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Due to unfavorable weather conditions in Moscow a number of flights to Yerevan have been delayed. As “Armenpress” was informed from “Zvartnots” airport, 10 Moscow-Yerevan flights have been delayed on December 26. 



