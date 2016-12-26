A number of Moscow-Yerevan flights delayed
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Due to unfavorable weather conditions in Moscow a number of flights to Yerevan have been delayed. As “Armenpress” was informed from “Zvartnots” airport, 10 Moscow-Yerevan flights have been delayed on December 26.
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
09:52, 12.16.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/41 – “Who Moved My Cheese?” leads this week’s list
- 21:06 Armenian Premier wishes journalists to start activities in 2017 with optimism
- 21:01 President Sargsyan participates in CSTO Collective Security Council session
- 20:56 Mkhitaryan’s beautiful goal reinforces Manchester’s victory
- 19:43 CSTO concerned over hot spots in the world - Putin
- 19:38 Armenian President highlights alternative route to Upper Lars checkpoint at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session
- 18:59 Launching FTA talks with a number of countries approved by EAEU
- 18:39 A number of Moscow-Yerevan flights delayed
- 18:37 Heads of EAEU member states sign Union’s customs code
- 18:16 Henrikh Mkhitaryan among bench players in Manchester- Sunderland match
- 18:12 NKR President and Armenia's Control Chamber chairman discuss cooperation issues
- 17:32 First Lady hosts kids in Presidential Palace New Year event
- 17:19 President Sargsyan takes part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session in St. Petersburg
- 17:02 Armenians pay tribute to memory of Russian Defense Ministry’s plane crash victims
- 16:50 Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session kicks off in St. Petersburg
- 16:38 Aparan and Artik highways covered will clear ice
- 16:20 NKR President visits Kashen mining complex
- 16:16 Armenia’s Defense Minister extends condolences on Russian Defense Ministry’s plane crash
- 15:50 Iranian President’s visit to Armenia affirms development prospects of Armenian-Iranian relations – Giro Manoyan
- 15:35 Armenian sitcom actress Jenya Mkrtumyan dies in hospital
- 15:17 There is no such issue in ARF agenda to take part in upcoming elections with alliance
- 14:44 “Blessed and thankful” – Andre Spight on being named best basketball player of Armenia
- 14:43 Several candidacies considered for Secretary General of CSTO
- 14:17 NK conflict can be solved through negotiations – Armenia’s former Defense Minister
- 13:27 Mkhitaryan has high hopes for 2017
- 13:18 Armenian Ombudsman discusses imprisoned Hrachya Harutyunyan’s health condition with his Russian counterpart
- 12:44 Turkish police arrest reporters, call them “Armenian scums”
- 12:06 EP President says elimination of visa regime for Turkey is impossible in near future
- 12:02 Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia
- 11:58 Chess grandmaster Ashot Anastasyan dies
- 11:46 Armenia’s Aronian and Melkumyan to take part in Doha Rapid & Blitz Championship
- 10:36 “Last Christmas” – George Michael dead at 53
- 10:30 President Sargsyan departs for Russia on working visit
- 10:26 NKR’s fate cannot be decided without its participation - Vladimir Kazimirov’s interview to “Armenpress”
- 10:23 Healthcare year: Remarkable events of 2016
- 10:10 Turkey HDP party vice-president Aysel Tuğluk arrested
21:27, 12.20.2016
Viewed 8201 times Mkhitaryan able to alone perform functions of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata- Eurosport
12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 4347 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash
12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 2935 times Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan
12:51, 12.21.2016
Viewed 1814 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan named best footballer of the year of Armenia for 6th consecutive time
13:27, 12.20.2016
Viewed 1717 times President Sargsyan holds meeting with FLSmidth CEO Thomas Schultz