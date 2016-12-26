Heads of EAEU member states sign Union’s customs code

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. EAEU member states, including Kyrgyzstan, have signed the customs code of the Union, “Armenpress” reports Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan announced.

On August 12, 2016 the Heads of the Executives of the Eurasian Economic Union Member States had approved the draft customs code of the Union. According to the document, common customs formalities on the external borders will be applied, while the conditions for transportation of products will be significantly eased. Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan noted that the customs code is the document that has been long expected by the business. Sargsyan clarified that the document has been elaborated in collaboration with the business communities of the EAEU member states and all the remarks have been considered.