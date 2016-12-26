Henrikh Mkhitaryan among bench players in Manchester- Sunderland match

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The starting lineup of “Manchester United” during the match against “Sunderland” is already known.

“Armenpress” reports Jose Mourinho has selected de Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, and Ibrahimovic.

Member of Armenia national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among bench players.

The match will kick off at 19:00 by Yerevan time.