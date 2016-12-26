NKR President and Armenia's Control Chamber chairman discuss cooperation issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Nagorno Karabakh Republic (Artsakh)Bako Sahakyan received chairman of the Republic of Armenia's Control Chamber Ishkhan Zakaryan on December 26.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to the cooperation between the Control Chambers of the Republic of Armenia and NKR were discussed during the meeting.