First Lady hosts kids in Presidential Palace New Year event

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Presidential Palace hosted children on December 26 on the occasion of New Year and Christmas. School children from Tavush, Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, bordering villages of Ararat, winners of Olympiads, Syrian-Armenian refugee children and children with limited abilities were hosted in the festive holiday reception, which has become an annual tradition. The children were welcomed by First Lady Rita Sargsyan.

The First Lady told reporters she received positive emotions from the children. “This is my lifestyle. I have worked in a kindergarten for 10 years and this is simply my work, which I love very much”, she said.

The children were entertained by various fairy tale characters, the Puppet Theater and Santa Claus.

Firdus Zakaryan, chief of staff of the Diaspora ministry told ARMENPRESS 60 Syrian-Armenian children from Yerevan were present at the event. “Every year we try to involve newcomers from Syria”, he said.

Over 1000 children, aged 6-12, from Yerevan and various provinces of the country are taking part in the tradition New Year festive events in the Presidential Palace.

The holiday events for kids will continue in the Presidential Palace on December 27 as well. On that day, children of soldiers, of fallen or disabled servicemen of the Nagorno Karabakh war and April war, including from Nagorno Karabakh and children of police officers and national security service will be hosted in the Presidential Palace.