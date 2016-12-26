President Sargsyan takes part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is taking part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session in St. Petersburg, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia are taking part in the session.

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan also attended the session.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin welcomed the session participants and briefed on the works carried out on a number of directions within the framework of the Union, the important decisions, as well as development prospects programs.

Putin expressed hope today’s meeting results will further boost the mutual economic cooperation between the EAEU member states.

At the beginning of the session the heads of states extended condolences to the Russian President over the crash of the Russian Tu-154 plane in Sochi that claimed dozens of lives.

The session will be chaired by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev.

The Presidents of the member states will discuss the draft agreement on the EAEU Customs Code, the major integration directions within the EAEU, as well as issues related to the Union’s common services market.

Issues related to the cooperation development at EAEU format with Iran, India, Egypt, Singapore, as well as the 2017 EAEU international activity will be discussed during the session.

Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan delivered a speech at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session.





