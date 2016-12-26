Armenians pay tribute to memory of Russian Defense Ministry’s plane crash victims

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The citizens of Armenia pay tribute to the memory of Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane crash victims, reports “Armenpress”.

The Armenian citizens laid flowers near the Russian Embassy in Yerevan in memory of the plane crash victims.

Spokesperson of the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Veronika Artenyan told “Armenpress” a virtual condolences book has been opened in the Russian MFA’s official site where everyone can extend his/her condolences to the relatives of the victims and the Russian people.

Earlier TASS reported the Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane disappeared from radar screens at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi on early Sunday. There were servicemen, media representatives and more than 60 members of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble on board. The ensemble was on its way to celebrate the New Year with the group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The choir’s conductor Valery Khalilov was also among the passengers. Public figure Elizaveta Glinka, better known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on the board.