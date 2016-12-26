Aparan and Artik highways covered will clear ice

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress”, on December 26, as of 16:00, snowfalls hit the highways of Talin, Maralik, Akhuryan, Aparan, Sevan, Yeghegnadzor regions.

Clear ice is formed on the roads of Aparan, Artik and the Vardenyats Pass.

Clearing operations are underway.

The Ministry urges the drivers to drive in the above-mentioned roads only in case of strict necessity by using winter tires, as well as tire chains.