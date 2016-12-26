NKR President visits Kashen mining complex

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. On December 26 President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the Kashen mining complex of the "Base Metals" CJSC and got acquainted with its activities, press service of the NKR Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

The NKR President convened a working consultation with the senior staff of the company, discussed existing issues and future plans.