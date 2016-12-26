Armenia’s Defense Minister extends condolences on Russian Defense Ministry’s plane crash

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan on December 26 visited the Russian Embassy in Armenia to extend condolences over the crash of Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane that claimed dozens of lives, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

Vigen Sargsyan conveyed the condolence letter addressed to Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“It is painful to acknowledge that the terrible tragedy claimed dozens of human lives, the experienced crew of the plane, the members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, distinguished journalists were killed.

On the occasion of irretrievable loss, I extend my deepest condolences to You, the family members and relatives of the victims, the staff of the Russian Armed forces, the entire friendly people of Russia”, the letter reads.