Iranian President’s visit to Armenia affirms development prospects of Armenian-Iranian relations – Giro Manoyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian President’s visit to Armenia affirmed the further development opportunities of the Armenian-Iranian close relations, Director of the International Secretariat of the ARF Bureau Giro Manoyan told reporters summarizing the year’s regional developments, reports “Armenpress”.

“The general foreign political issues, a number of regional developments presented for Armenia both challenges and opportunities. The opportunities related to especially the Armenian-Iranian relations. The agreements reached during the President’s visit, the fact of the visit itself speak about the Armenian-Iranian close relations. The events in Turkey created certain uncertainties for Armenia since Turkey, in fact, is the country that allows itself to conduct military operations beyond its borders without being invited. We must be vigilant on this issue”, he said.

Speaking about the Armenian-Russian relations, Manoyan said the fact that the promised Russian ammunition has arrived in Armenia quite later can be considered as progress.

“Our fair expectation over the appointment of one of the Armenian figures as CSTO Secretary General didn’t come true. This shows that the CSTO member states are not so enthusiastic about the Armenian achievements to be recorded in that path. As for the US, it is still unknown what the President-elect will do concerning the regional states while assuming his post”, Giro Manoyan said.