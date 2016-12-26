Armenian sitcom actress Jenya Mkrtumyan dies in hospital

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Actress Jenya Mkrtumyan died in Yerevan aged 68, the Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center told ARMENPRESS.

Mkrtumyan graduated the Lenin state pedagogical university of Moscow. In 1972, she graduated the Drama Studio of the Sundukyan Theater of Yerevan. She acted in the Theater afterwards.

Jenya Mkrtumyan hosted the TV programs “The fairy tale is calling”, “Russian language”, and acted in several TV shows. In 2011, she played “Jemma” in the “Kargin Serial” (Cool serial) sitcom (similar to the American Two and a Half Men sitcom). She also starred in movies, such as “Mer Bak 2”, “Three friends”, “Taxi Eli Lava , “On the road”, “If everyone”, “Thank you Father” and others.