There is no such issue in ARF agenda to take part in upcoming elections with alliance

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. There is no such issue in the ARF party’s agenda to take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections with an alliance, ARF faction Secretary Aghvan Vardanyan told reporters on December 26, reports “Armenpress”.

“We for 99% will take part in the elections alone. At this moment alliance issue is not in our agenda”, he said.

The MP, however, didn’t rule out that there can be changes in their agenda, but said at the moment they are not holding any discussion on forming an alliance with any political force.