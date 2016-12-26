Several candidacies considered for Secretary General of CSTO

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Several candidacies are being considered for the position of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but no decision has been made yet, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“This question continues to be discussed, there are different candidacies, CSTO heads of states will discuss them”, he said.

The CSTO summit will take place on December 26 in St. Petersburg. Nikolai Bordyuzha has been CSTO Secretary General since 2003.