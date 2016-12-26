NK conflict can be solved through negotiations – Armenia’s former Defense Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan presented his stances over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

“Armenpress” presents his stances:

“I deeply believe that every figure submitting an application for political activity in Armenia has to first of all present his/her stance on the Karabakh conflict which is very important for the region’s security. And I want to present my principled stance clearly and without ambiguities.

1. Armenia must find an honorable peace formula with its neighbors, including Azerbaijan. The resources and efforts of our state and entire Armenian people must be served for that purpose. 10-million-strong Armenians are capable of ensuring the development and security of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. The understanding of this idea and the associated activities significantly change our weight both in the South Caucasus and international arena. Huge works must be carried out on that path, and, of course, there are people and circles who can implement it.

2. We, those who have passed the military path, know at best the price of peace. In order to achieve country’s development and honorable peace, it is necessary to develop a new formula taking into account the factor of constant foreign threat, regional and international developments, various interests of global powers and conflicts of interests. Thus, we must be vigilant.

3. The Karabakh issue is not an obstacle on the way of having developing and secure Armenian statehood, rather it is quite the contrary. The view that Armenia cannot develop without the quick solution of the Karabakh conflict, is fundamentally wrong. This is not only far from reality, but it simply weakens Armenia’s positions in the negotiation process. We must develop Armenia in order to solve the Karabakh issue and ensure lasting peace.

4. Our unilateral concessions or quick and unjustified “mutual concessions” will increase the possibility of restoring the war rather than ensuring peace, and in that case we will have an unfavorable starting point from military point of view.

5. The OSCE Minsk Group, separate states, first of all, Russia, the international community carry out important mediatory mission by trying to find the formula of peaceful settlement. In my opinion, the key of solution of the Karabakh issue is in Yerevan and Stepanakert which must find an option of agreement with Baku.

6. It is necessary to develop relations with allies and partners which is possible only by raising the weight and rating of your own country.

7. In order to significantly increase the security level of Armenia and the NKR and act from the positions of strong in the negotiation process, it is necessary to create a developing and competitive economic system. Our country must have a sustainable development, an atmosphere of tolerance and fair competition must be established in the country, a real progress must be achieved in all sectors of life.

8. The only guarantors for the security of Armenia and the NKR are our soldiers and officers, the Armenian Army.

9. I believe that the Karabakh conflict can be solved through negotiations, peaceful means. We can have mutual agreement with Azerbaijan and we must work on it. As long as the atmosphere of mutual trust is not formed between the conflicting sides, it is difficult to achieve progress in the negotiation process.

Mutual agreement will be possible only in case when Azerbaijan will refuse from aggressive-expansionist ambitions by accepting the result of self-determination of the Karabakh-Armenians, the existence of the Karabakh state. This is the formula of peaceful existence between our two peoples.

10. Having a free and dignified citizen is the main guarantee of ensuring the security of the two Armenian states. All Armenia-centered forces must make efforts to reach positive changes in the domestic life and forming a society comprised of that quality citizens”.