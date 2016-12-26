Mkhitaryan has high hopes for 2017

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan has commented on his expectations of the upcoming year.

“I want 2017 to be a good year for Manchester United and football players. I am hopeful, that it will be a good year, and we will fight for the titles. Although we are far from the leaders, but we didn’t give up and we have several matches soon”, Mkhitaryan was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Manchester United are ranked 6th with 30 points in the England Cup.